Arrest made after suspicious device found at Suffolk County hospital

The Suffolk County Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made after parts of Stony Brook University Hospital were evacuated when a suspicious package was discovered on Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, the package was discovered just after 9 p.m. outside the hospital. Two floors of the hospital were evacuated as a precautionary measure while detectives investigated.

Police said in a statement on Wednesday night that the device was real, and additional devices were recovered.

Suffolk County police say that they are working with the FBI and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.