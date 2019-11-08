APD Chief Shields: Body of missing CAU student found, roommate and her boyfriend charged

Atlanta Police said the 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student missing since the end of last month is dead. Atlanta Police Chief Erica Shields called the update "absolutely heartbreaking” during a press briefing on Friday afternoon.

One week after Crawford’s family reported the young woman missing, Chief Shields said her body was found in DeKalb County park along Columbia Drive.

Investigators were led to the location by one of the suspects. The chief named the suspects as Jordyn Jones and her boyfriend, Barron Brantley, both 21. Investigators were working to secure warrants for murder. The chief described Jones as Crawford’s friend and roommate.

Chief Shields said investigators have not fully nailed down a motive, but Crawford did file a report with Atlanta police on Oct. 22 for unwanted touching and kissing by Brantley.

“Thank you for treating Alexis as if she was one of our own family members,” Shields told officers and investigators who worked the case tirelessly over the past week.

Crawford was last seen publicly on Halloween night at a store along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta police released surveillance images of Crawford shopping earlier this week.

Clark Atlanta University released a statement Friday evening signed by President George T. French Jr. which offered his "deepest thoughts and prayers" for Crawford's family and friends. It also offered students an opportunity to talk to grief councilors about Crawford and the case.

