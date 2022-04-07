NJ police investigate shooting at American Dream Mall

article

The New Jersey State Police say a shooting incident at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford is not an active shooter incident.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at roughly 5:50 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Governor Murphy said in a tweet that he had been briefed on the shooting.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and are praying for those impacted. The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time," Murphy said.

Authorities said Thursday evening that the mall was secure and officers were safely removing patrons.

Authorities say anyone looking to reunite with family members at the mall should go to Lot 26.

The mall will remain closed until further notice.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.