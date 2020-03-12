American Airlines pilot based in North Texas tests positive for coronavirus

article

American Airlines confirmed that a pilot based in “Dallas-Fort Worth” has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s not yet known where the pilot was when they tested positive.

As of Thursday, there are seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Texas – three in Dallas County, three in Collin County, and one in Tarrant County.

The airline did not release any additional information about the pilot, or any flights the person may have piloted recently.