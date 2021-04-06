Active shooter shot, killed at Ft. Detrick in Frederick; 2 victims in critical condition

An active shooter has been taken down at Ft. Detrick in Frederick, Maryland after an incident Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The incident was initially reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Progress Drive. Officials believe two people were shot at this location and were transported with life-threatening injuries.

Following the shooting, the suspected shooter made their way to the gates of Ft. Detrick where they were taken down, according to law enforcement. It is unclear if the suspected shooter was injured. Images from the scene show law enforcement activity near the gates of Ft. Detrick. The military installation was under lockdown for several hours following the shooting.

All schools in Frederick are on lockdown at this time.

Maryland State Police are assisting in the investigation and Gov. Hogan has been briefed on the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.