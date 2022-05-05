Police investigating report of armed person near Emory University

Emory University is asking students and staff to shelter in place due to a possible armed suspect on the main campus.

A large amount of police are responding to North Druid Hills High School, which is near the university. Emory said they have officers at North Druid Hills High.

The university sent out an emergency alert at 11:41 a.m. about an active shooter on campus. That tweet has since been deleted. Emory sent an update saying there was no active shooter on campus.



It's unclear at this time if the two incidents are related.

FOX 5 is working to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.