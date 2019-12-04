Active shooter reported at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

An active shooter was reported at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard late Wednesday, the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam confirmed.

“JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH (https://twitter.com/hashtag/JBPHH?src=hashtag_click) are closed. We will update when we have further information,“ the JBPHH tweeted.

The base’s 15th Wing also confirmed that there is an active shooter.

“ALERT: There is an active shooter on base, please seek a secure location until further notice,” the 15th Wing wrote on Facebook.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant said firefighters are responding to the base.

“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,” said Lydia Robertson of Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs, according to KHON-TV.

There was no immediate confirmation of injuries in the ongoing situation.

FILE: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) arrives in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, April 27, 2018. Image courtesy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Blackwell / Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/ Expand

Pearl Harbor is one of the U.S. Navy's major installations.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the attack by Japan that propelled the U.S. into World War II.

Pearl Harbor houses the headquarters for the U.S. Pacific Fleet and is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates as news unfolds.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.