A legacy of giving at Westchester Thanksgiving feast

Hundreds of hearts were warmed and bellies filled at the Don Bosco Community Center in Port Chester on Thanksgiving Day, with nearly 400 guests in need provided with a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

The feast was held to help benefit Feeding Westchester and in memory of Pat Barad.

“Grandma” Pat Barard passed away three years ago, but her giving spirit lives on through her husband, sons, daughters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren, all of whom spent 12 hours on Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving Day helping cook and serve hundreds of strangers in her honor.