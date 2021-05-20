7 shot across NYC in deadly night of violence

Police were busy investigating a string of shootings across New York City that killed one person and injured several people, including an eight-year-old boy who was riding his bike.

At least 17 gunshots rang out in St. Albans, Queens Wednesday around 9:45 p.m., according to cops. The boy was shot in the area of 120th Ave. and 178th St. His 39-year-old father was struck in the leg and a 57-year-old man was grazed in the ankle.

Police believe the shooting was between two suspects after different caliber casings were found at the scene.

All three shooting victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

In East Flatbush, Brooklyn, just after 10:30 p.m., cops found a 33-year-old man on Church Ave., unconscious with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead.

Less than an hour later, a 36-year-old man was shot in the hand in the Longwood section of the Bronx. He was treated and listed in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.

A suspect was in custody with charges pending.

In Harlem, a 41-year-old man was shot in the stomach at 113th St. and Lenox Ave. The man told police he heard a noise and then felt pain. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital.

And, just just before 12:30 a.m., a 53-year-old man shot in the leg in Crown Heights. He was listed in stable condition. No arrests were made.

A jump in shootings across the city includes a 20 percent rise in murders and more than an 80 percent increase in shooting incidents.