7 people shot, 4 dead in Brooklyn club

Police were investigating a deadly mass shooting at a Brooklyn social club early Saturday morning.

It happened at a club at 74 Utica Ave. in Crown Heights. The NYPD was called to the scene just before 7 a.m.

Four victims were found shot to death inside the club. Three other victims were shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

One woman was shot in the leg. Another man was shot in the leg and the other victim who survived was shot in the arm.

The area was filled with police vehicles and the building was surrounded by police tape.

No arrests were immediately reported but several people were being questioned by police.

No other details were immediately available. Police were expected to update the situation later Saturday morning.