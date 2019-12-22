63-car pileup on Interstate 64 sends dozens to hospital near Williamsburg
article
YORK COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE (11:48 a.m.): Officials say they took 35 people to the hospital after this crash. 63 cars were involved. Check back later for updates.
UPDATE (11:14 a.m.): Virginia officials say eastbound I-64 has reopened:
ORIGINAL: Virginia State Police report critical injuries after a 35-car pileup Sunday morning on Interstate 64 near Williamsburg.
It happened at 7:51 a.m. near the Queens Creek exit in York County. The crash shut down both ways of the interstate, which police warn will be closed "for an extended period of time."
A viewer sent Fox 5 a photo of the aftermath.
Advertisement
Police say they're investigating the cause of the crash. Officials are rerouting traffic.
Here's another pic from the local sheriff's office: