5-year-old boy missing after falling into Harlem River

Emergency crews are searching the waters of the Harlem River after a 5-year-old boy reportedly fell in near the shoreline of Randall’s Island on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the boy was last seen climbing a tree in the area at around 3 p.m. when he fell into the water.

U.S. Coast Guard boat crews, along with members of the NYPD and FDNY are searching the waters for the missing child.

This story is developing, stay with FOX 5 NY for more information as it comes in.