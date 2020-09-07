5 people shot in Brooklyn

It was a bloody start to Labor Day in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

The NYPD says 5 people were shot in the area of Nostrand Ave. and Crown Street in the just before 3 a.m.

A 6-year-old boy was among the victims. Three men and a woman were also shot. All of the victims were expected to survive.

Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting. Chief Terence Monahan tweeted that two guns were also recovered as part of the investigation. He said that the investigation was in its early stages and is ongoing.

The NYPD has a larger than normal police presence in Brooklyn due to violence that usually increases around the annual J'Ouvert festival and West Indian Day Parade.

Both events are being celebrated virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. That didn't stop a large number of people being on the streets late Sunday night.