Expand / Collapse search

34 shot, 10 killed, including teens struck in head in Brooklyn

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Cypress Hills
FOX 5 NY

Gun violence surges in NYC

The NYPD released a video showing a gunman standing up through the sunroof of an SUV and opening fire on some teenagers, killing two of them. The mayor and police commissioner are calling for courts to reopen to deal with criminal cases amid a startling rise in gun violence in New York. Reported by Lisa Evers

NEW YORK - At least 34 people were shot including 10 who were killed during another bloody weekend in New York City.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were playing basketball in a playground in Brooklyn when someone shot and killed them, the NYPD said. A 17-year-old was shot in the leg and was in stable condition, police said. The NYPD released a security camera video that shows the shooting.  

A gunman "opened fire while hanging out of the sunroof of a late model Honda CRV at George Walker Jr. Park," Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted. "The perpetrator struck three people, killing two innocent teenagers playing basketball."

Police identified the victims as Antonio Villa, 18, and Kleimer Mendez, 16, both of Brooklyn. They were shot in the head, cops said.

In Flatbush, a 32-year-old man was shot in the face and chest in the area of East 16th Street on Sunday. He later died.

>Demonstrators attack NYPD vehicles over the weekend

10 killed in NYC weekend gun violence

At least 10 people were killed in gun violence over the weekend including a 16-year-old boy in Cypress Hills.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted late Sunday, “This is heartbreaking. His life was just beginning.” De Blasio added, “Sending my thoughts and prayers to the families of these boys. No parent should ever have to bury a child.”

Police have made no arrests.

Seven people were killed on Sunday alone. The shootings were part of a surge in gun violence in New York City.  

Since July 19, murders were up 24 percent in the city while shootings were up 69 percent from the same time period a year earlier.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android