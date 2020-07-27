34 shot, 10 killed, including teens struck in head in Brooklyn

At least 34 people were shot including 10 who were killed during another bloody weekend in New York City.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were playing basketball in a playground in Brooklyn when someone shot and killed them, the NYPD said. A 17-year-old was shot in the leg and was in stable condition, police said. The NYPD released a security camera video that shows the shooting.

A gunman "opened fire while hanging out of the sunroof of a late model Honda CRV at George Walker Jr. Park," Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted. "The perpetrator struck three people, killing two innocent teenagers playing basketball."

Police identified the victims as Antonio Villa, 18, and Kleimer Mendez, 16, both of Brooklyn. They were shot in the head, cops said.

In Flatbush, a 32-year-old man was shot in the face and chest in the area of East 16th Street on Sunday. He later died.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted late Sunday, “This is heartbreaking. His life was just beginning.” De Blasio added, “Sending my thoughts and prayers to the families of these boys. No parent should ever have to bury a child.”

Police have made no arrests.

Seven people were killed on Sunday alone. The shootings were part of a surge in gun violence in New York City.

Since July 19, murders were up 24 percent in the city while shootings were up 69 percent from the same time period a year earlier.