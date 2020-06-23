3 family members found dead in backyard pool

Authorities in New Jersey were searching for answers in the deaths of three family members who were found unresponsive in a backyard above-ground swimming pool.

East Brunswick police responded to the home on Clearview Road on Monday afternoon after neighbors called for help.

Mayor Brad Cohen told local media that a 32-year-old woman, her 8-year-old daughter, and a 62-year-old uncle had died. Authorities have not released their names.

Police said the original call came in as a fall after a neighbor heard screaming. Officers say they believe the mother was screaming. It was unclear if she was in the pool at the time or went in after that.

Neighbors said the family had recently moved into the home. Zillow showed that the property had been sold in April.

“This is a devastating day for our entire community. It is too early to determine exactly what happened,” Police Chief Frank Losacco said in a statement. “We are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutors office and will release information as it develops.”

Advertisement

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It's FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

The county medical examiner was trying to determine what caused the deaths.

The investigation was ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.