3 children found stabbed to death in Reseda: LAPD

By Shelly Insheiwat
Published 
News
FOX 11 Los Angeles
RESEDA, Calif. - Three children were found stabbed to death in Reseda, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Saturday.

At around 9:30 a.m, the LAPD got a call of a possible stabbing.

When police arrived on scene in the 8000 block of Reseda Blvd. they found three juveniles stabbed to death.

Citizen-LA.jpg

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the scene said the victims were minors, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Citizen-LA-3.jpg

LAPD sources tell FOX 11's Bill Meugin the victims were all toddlers under the age of three.

The LAPD has identified a 30-year-old Hispanic female named Liliana Carrillo as a person of interest in the killing of three young children who were found in a Reseda apartment Saturday morning.

Police say Carrillo might have committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and might be driving in a stolen silver Toyota pickup with license J258T0.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the case is urged to call 213-486-6890.

LAPD was not able to confirm if there were other victims.

An investigation is underway.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

