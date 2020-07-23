20 teens in NJ test positive for COVID-19 after house party

article

Health officials in New Jersey are investigating after roughly 20 teenagers tested positive for COVID-19 after a house party in Middletown on July 11.

The Middletown Township Department of Health and Social Services says that the confirmed cases are all among teens between the ages of 15 to 19 years old.

“If you think your child may have attended such a party, or participates in sports or any other group activity that may have included anyone potentially exposed, please ask them to self-quarantine for 14 days to monitor for signs and symptoms. If they become ill, they should self-isolate and contact your family physician,” the Township said in a statement.

The Department is attempting to conduct contact tracing to track the cases but says they are running into resistance, with many refusing to answer their questions.

“It is imperative that everyone cooperate in this potentially serious matter as we continue to fight this virus,”

Advertisement

Anyone with questions or concerns is being asked to contact the Health Department at 732-615-2000 x2165 or email questions to covid19@middletownnj.org . You can also visit covid19.nj.gov for additional information and resources.