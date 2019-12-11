2-year-old boy struck, killed by subway train in Lower Manhattan

article

A 2-year-old boy is dead after getting trapped between the platform and a train at the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan.

Authorities say the boy was struck by a oncoming train and was badly injured. He was taken to New York Downtown Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, NYC Transit President Andy Byford said: "NYC Transit and the NYPD are investigating a tragic incident at Fulton Street Station where a young boy apparently became separated from his mother and was struck by a northbound number 2 train at 5:36 p.m. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. The boy was removed to a local hospital by EMS and was later pronounced deceased. Our hearts break for the family and the MTA is praying for them. Our thoughts are with the crew of the train as well."

An investigation into the tragedy is ongoing.

The MTA tweeted that there were delays and multiple impacts to 2/3/4/5 train service while the NYPD investigates.