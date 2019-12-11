2-year-old boy killed by subway train in Lower Manhattan

article

A 2-year-old boy is dead after getting trapped between the platform and a train at the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan.

The boy was struck by a uptown No. 2 train during rush hour at the Fulton Street station. He slipped away from his mother on the platform.

The young boy suffered severe trauma.

New York police officers freed him from underneath the train and he was taken to New York Downtown Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

In a statement, NYC Transit President Andy Byford said: "NYC Transit and the NYPD are investigating a tragic incident at Fulton Street Station where a young boy apparently became separated from his mother and was struck by a northbound number 2 train at 5:36 p.m. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. The boy was removed to a local hospital by EMS and was later pronounced deceased. Our hearts break for the family and the MTA is praying for them. Our thoughts are with the crew of the train as well."

The MTA tweeted out their condolences Wednesday evening:

Advertisement

Officials have not released the name of the child.

The investigation is ongoing.