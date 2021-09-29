Expand / Collapse search

2 hurt, Annapolis High School lockdown lifted after 'multiple serious assaults' reported, police say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Authorities say two people were hurt at Annapolis High School where they say ‘multiple serious assaults’ have taken place.

Anne Arundel County police respond to fight with 2 injuries at Annapolis High School

Anne Arundel County police are on the scene after a large fight at Annapolis High School injured two people.

The incidents were reported around 9 a.m. The school was on lockdown for about a hour - meaning no one was allowed in or out of the building.

The lockdown was lifted around 10 a.m.

Anne Arundel County Police say there is no active threat at the school but there will be a strong police presence on the campus.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

