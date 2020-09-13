2 dead, 6 wounded in New Brunswick mass shooting

article

Two people are dead, 6 others wounded after a mass shooting overnight in New Brunswick.

The New Brunswick Police Department says it happened about 1:18 a.m. at 32 Delafield St.

They say one or more people fired several shots and hit multiple people at the home. The injured were rushed to several hospitals.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor reported that two of the 8 victims died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Police had no information on possible suspects but say the shooting had no affiliation with nearby Rutgers University or its students.

The New Brunswick Police Department asked that anyone with information to call the NBPD’s Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.

