2 dead, 1 wounded after overnight shootings in the Bronx

Concourse Village
NEW YORK - Two men were killed and another was wounded after a pair of shootings in the Bronx overnight, according to the NYPD.

Authorities say that just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, they responded to a 9-1-1 call of two people shot at the Jackson Houses on Park Avenue near Concourse Village. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the head, and a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the groin. 

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 26-year-old was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals Lincoln, where he is listed in stable condition.

Then, barely 15 minutes later, a man was shot and killed on East 176th Street near Anthony Avenue in Mount Hope

Police say when they responded to the scene they found the 25-year-old victim with a  gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

There have been no arrests in either shooting, and investigations are ongoing.

