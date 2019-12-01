2 children killed in shooting at south Minneapolis home, police responding to 'hostage situation'

article

Police say two children were killed in a shooting Sunday morning outside a home in south Minneapolis, and officials are negotiating with the suspect who is still inside the home.

According to police, at about 10:03 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 2700 block of Oakland Avenue. The call was later updated to a shooting. When they arrived, officers found two juvenile males suffering from gunshot wounds in front of the home.

Officers heard gunshots inside the home as they went to retrieve the two jueveniles in the yard. The officers brought the two into the squad, but despite life-saving efforts, the boys died a short time later.

Officials are still on scene negotiating with the suspect, who is believed to be an adult male.

"These were two young boys who were shot while playing in the snow," said Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder. "This is horrific, this is a tragedy."

Advertisement

Police say it is possible there are other people inside the home and described the scene as a hostage situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.