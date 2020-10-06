2 children dead in massive NJ fire

Authorities on Tuesday were investigating what caused a five-alarm fire in Elizabeth that left two children dead and two adults hospitalized in critical condition.

The fire broke out Monday at about 6 p.m. in a building that includes apartments and commercial space.

Three police officers were a block from the fire and rushed to the rear of the building where a woman and girl were stuck behind a window with bars, according to Mayor Christian Bollwage. Rescue efforts were impeded by the bars. Firefighters at the scene were able to remove the bars and rescue the woman and girl.

The children who died were approximately 7 and 11 years old, according to city spokeswoman Kelly Martin. A man and a woman were taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

Dozens of residents were displaced.

Bollwage called it a sad day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

