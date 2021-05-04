2 Asian women stabbed in San Francisco, suspect in custody

San Francisco police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for stabbing two elderly Asian women shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 4th and Stockton streets.

The San Francisco Police Department said the double stabbing happened around 4:51 p.m. in the area of 4th and Stockton streets.

Officers who arrived at the scene found the two victims suffering from stab wounds. Both women were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. Their condition remains unknown.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney tweeted about the arrest, which came less than 3 hours after the incident.