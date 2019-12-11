18-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Upper Manhattan park

article

Police are investigating the murder of an 18-year-old woman who was found stabbed multiple times in Morningside Park on Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call for a woman that was assaulted near West 116th Street and Morningside Drive. Upon arriving, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Mount Sinai/St. Luke’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim was confirmed to be a student at Barnard College. She has not yet been identified.

There are currently no arrests and an investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing.