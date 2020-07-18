18-year-old woman charged with murder after body found on roof of Bronx McDonald’s

article

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of a man found on the roof of a McDonald’s restaurant in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

The NYPD said that Ayame Stamoulis of Brooklyn was arrested and charged on Thursday evening.

Authorities had initially responded on Wednesday morning to a 9-1-1 call of an unconscious person on the roof of the McDonald’s and found the body of a man wrapped inside of a plastic bag.

An investigation into the death is still ongoing and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.