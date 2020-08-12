18-year-old stabbed, set on fire in the Bronx; NYPD searching for suspect

article

An 18-year-old man has been hospitalized after he was stabbed and set on fire in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the fifth floor of a building on Woodycrest Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

Authorities say that the victim was in an argument with his attacker when the suspect suddenly stabbed the teen multiple times in the torso, before setting him on fire.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say the unknown suspect is still at large and do not currently have a description.