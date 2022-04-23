18-year-old drowns in NJ pond

article

An 18-year-old man reportedly drowned in a pond in New Jersey on Friday night.

According to the New Milford Police Department, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man who went swimming in Hard Castle Pond near Dorchester Lane at around 7:15 p.m. and did not resurface.

Search and rescue teams were called, and the man's body was found around 10 p.m.

The victim has not yet been identified, but police say he was a New Milford resident and a student at New Milford High School.

Detectives are working with the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.