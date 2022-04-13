15-year-old shot in head in Brooklyn

A 15-year-old boy is reportedly in stable condition after being shot in the head near the Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The victim was reportedly struck in the left side of the head by the bullet and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting are not known at this time.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters