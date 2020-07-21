14 people shot on Chicago's South Side after funeral, police say

article

At least 14 people were injured in a shooting Tuesday outside of a funeral home in Gresham on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. as a group of people left a funeral in the 1000 block of West 79th Street, First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter said. Rhodes Funeral Services is located on that block.

People in a black vehicle opened fire on the group as they left the funeral, Carter said. At least one of the funeral attendees started shooting back, and 60 shell casings were found at the scene.

The vehicle crashed after speeding away from the scene, Carter said, and the occupants fled. Police are questioning one person of interest.

Fourteen adults were being treated at five area hospitals, Carter said. Police said their conditions were unknown, while Chicago fire officials said at least 11 of them were listed in serious-to-critical condition.

The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city.