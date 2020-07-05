11-year-old shot and killed while watching fireworks in Southeast DC

article

District Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking the public for help after the killing of an 11-year-old boy Saturday night in Southeast.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:21 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Cedar Street SE.

Witnesses told police a black sedan fled the area following the shooting.

Davon McNeal was shot and killed Saturday night while watching fireworks in Southeast DC (Courtesy of John Ayala)

Bowser asked the public for leads on Sunday morning:

Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White also expressed his frustration at the killing:

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez was at the scene of the shooting Sunday morning, where there was still a heavy police presence:

The victim's grandfather, Tony Lawson, said his grandson, Davon McNeal, was shot while watching 4th of July fireworks:

John Ayala, another grandfather of McNeal, told FOX 5 that the boy's family moved out the neighborhood, but the boy's mother threw an anti-violence July 4th event for the community.

McNeal was shot while stopping by the neighborhood to pick up a phone charger and headphones.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.