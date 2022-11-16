11 law enforcement recruits in critical condition after being hit by car during morning run

A group of law enforcement recruits are in critical condition after they were hit by a car during their morning run in Whittier, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident was reported at 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road.

The recruits attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services (STARS) Center located in the 11500 block of Colima Road, which is roughly a mile and a half from the crash site.

SkyFOX was over the scene and showed the debris from the wreckage as well as additional patients being triaged by medical personnel.

The victims have been rushed to area hospitals and the suspect is reportedly in custody.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

