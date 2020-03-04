1,000 quarantined after New York family's coronavirus diagnosis

article

Health officials seeking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in New York state focused Wednesday on a Westchester County community where four members of the same family and a neighbor have been diagnosed with the virus, ordering new testing and putting about 1,000 people in self-quarantine.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo detailed the procedures after meeting with local officials in Westchester County, where test results came back positive for a 50-year-old lawyer, his wife, and two children- a 14 -year-old girl and a 20-year-old son who lived in a dorm at Yeshiva University in Washington Heights.

Cuomo said people who've come into contact with them will be tested and should sequester themselves in their homes. They include eight people who worked with the lawyer and his wife at their law firm and hospital workers who treated him, as well as the neighbor's children.

A neighbor of the family has also tested positive for coronavirus, raising the number of confirmed cases in New York State to six, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced

The attorney, who works in Manhattan, had an underlying respiratory illness was in stable condition and improving at NY Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center.

“Whenever you find a case, it is about containment and doing the best you can to keep the circle as tight as possible," Cuomo said.

Advertisement

Yeshiva University canceled classes at one of its Manhattan campuses through at least Friday. De Blasio said two people he had close contact with — a roommate and a friend — were being tested. Yeshiva University's three other campuses are unaffected. The school has an enrollment of about 6,000 students, including about 2,700 undergraduate students.

The Bronx school that the 14-year-old attends will remain closed into next week after the lawyer's positive test was announced Tuesday. Services were canceled at the synagogue the family attended, and other institutions were closed.

Westchester County health officials on Tuesday directed the family's synagogue, Young Israel of New Rochelle, to halt services immediately. Congregants who attended Feb. 22 services, as well as a funeral and a bat mitzvah on Feb. 23, were directed to quarantine themselves at least through Sunday.

County officials said they will mandate quarantines for those who do not comply.

Young Israel Rabbi Reuven Fink said the lawyer is “quite ill” and asked for prayers for him and his family. He told congregants that following the quarantine order is “a sacred obligation that we all must take very seriously.”

“This is a very emotionally trying time for us all,” Fink said in a statement posted to the synagogue's Facebook page. “When we first heard of the Coronavirus it seemed so remote. It has now come not only to our doorstep, but has pierced our lives.”

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

In another development, Cuomo said state-run universities are recalling about 300 study-abroad students and faculty from China, Italy, Japan, Iran and South Korea, places where the numbers of coronavirus cases have been growing. Cuomo said they will be flown back to the U.S. on a charter flight and quarantined for 14 days.

"We will provide students with financial and academic resources and work to minimize any disruption today's action may cause, while we work aggressively with all our partners at the local, state and federal level to protect our entire campus communities," said SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson.

A day earlier, Cuomo announced the father had become the first 'community spread' case of COVID-19 in New York State.

"We have an epidemic caused by coronavirus," Cuomo said. "But we have a pandemic that is caused by fear."

"We have an epidemic caused by coronavirus," said NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "But we have a pandemic that is caused by fear."

The first case of the potentially deadly virus in the state is a healthcare worker who traveled to Iran and lives in Manhattan. She is self-quarantining in her home and was expected to recover.

With the Associated Press