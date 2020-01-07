10-year-old boy killed by trash truck in Queens

A ten-year-old boy is dead and his mother seriously injured after they were hit by a New York City Sanitation truck in Corona, Queens on Tuesday morning. It happened shortly before 7 a.m. at 57th Ave. near 97th Street.

The 40-year-old man driving the truck was leaving a driveway and was trying to make a right turn when his right rear wheel knocked over the woman and child.

FOX 5 News reported that the victims were moved into two ambulances and rushed to Elmhurst Hospital. The boy died a few hours later. His mother was believed to be in critical condition.

Police closed off streets in the area to investigate. It was unclear if the sanitation truck driver was going to face charges.