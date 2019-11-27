10-year-old boy among 5 victims shot on Bronx street

A 10-year-old boy is among five people that were shot and injured on a Bronx street Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near East 153rd Street and Courtlandt Avenue just before 4 p.m. Video from CitizenApp shows dozens of people on the street in the aftermath of the shooting.

The other victims include a 14-year-old boy and a 36-year-old woman who is related to the 10-year-old victim.

None of the injuries are said to be life-threatening and all of the injured victims were taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

Police are still looking for suspects.