Officer assaulted, 10 arrested as NYC protests continue

The NYPD says 10 people have been arrested and a police officer was assaulted after peaceful protests in New York City turned violent for the second evening in a row.

A peaceful rally had been held outside of the Stonewall Inn earlier Thursday afternoon, but as the evening went on, agitators again clashed with police officers.

The NYPD said in a tweet that an officer was pushed to the ground and had a thick chain pressed to his throat.

The suspect who attacked the officer was arrested and will be charged with assault, criminap posession of a weapon and attempted strangulation.

This comes after protests on Wednesday saw at least 50 people arrested after another protest march ended in broken windows, garbage being set on fire, and more clashes with police.