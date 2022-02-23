1 dead in San Francisco homeless encampment overpass fire

article

One person is dead and three others are in critical condition Wednesday morning after a fire in an overpass at a homeless encampment in San Francisco.

The fire broke out in a confined space just after midnight inside an onramp at the Bosworth Street onramp to southbound Interstate 280.

Initially three adults were rescued – all of them in critical condition. But it took firefighters more than two hours to rescue the fourth person. They say they performed life-saving measures on them, but one of the four people has since died. Firefighters are still asking people to avoid the area.

(Twitter, SFFDPIO)

Advertisement