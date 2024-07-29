1 dead, 2 injured in Wards Island shooting

A woman has died, and two men are hospitalized after a shooting that happened near a migrant shelter on Wards Island.

It happened around 3:30 on Monday morning at Wards Meadow Loop Field 71.

A 44-year-old woman was shot in the face and has died. A 32-year-old man was shot in the throat, and a 31-year-old man was shot in the lower back. Police said the two men are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. There is also no description of the perp.

Police would not confirm to FOX 5 whether the victims are migrants.

Detectives are investigating the scene at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.