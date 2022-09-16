Things to do in NYC this weekend

There are a lot of events happening this weekend.

Here are some ideas of things to do in New York City.

Steuben Parade

On Saturday, celebrate German culture at the 65th Annual Steuben Parade! The parade steps off at noon up 5th Ave from E68th to E86th streets, followed by an Oktoberfest celebration in Central Park. One of this year's parade announcers is FOX 5’s Linda Schmidt!

Feast of San Gennaro

And from German culture to Italian, The Feast of San Gennaro runs all weekend long in Little Italy. The festival celebrates Italian culture -- transforming Mulberry Street into endless rows of food and games. There will be colorful parades, free concerts -- and a cannoli eating competition.

Brooklyn Bagel Fest

And from Manhattan to Brooklyn, on Saturday and Sunday at City Point Downtown Brooklyn -- get ready to indulge in New York’s signature snack at the 3rd Annual Brooklyn Bagel Fest! Enjoy over 30-bagel lovin' vendors!

Florence and the Machine

And if you’re looking for some music, Florence and the Machine’s ‘Dance Fever Tour’ takes over Madison Square Garden Friday and Saturday nights.

Eric Clapton

Sunday and Monday "Slowhand" strums on stage at The Garden! Rock legend, Eric Clapton returns to New York to play MSG.

NY Giants

The NY Giants go for a 2-0 record as they host the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.