Aneya Gym brings new way to workout in Queens

If you’re looking to get fit or stay on track with your fitness goals in the New Year, we’re introducing you to a new gym in Long Island City: Aneva. It translates to "rise" in Greek, and that’s what George Raptis is encouraging his gym-goers to do.

"We wanted a place that stands out that was just a little high-end for the area that we’re in – Long Island City," Raptis says. "I was born and raised in Queens and we don’t have anything like this. So we wanted to do something just a little more exclusive and wonderful for the neighborhood."

The new fitness community is inspired by Raptis’ wife Katerina.

"So that’s one of the main reasons I actually opened the gym. She battled breast cancer twice," Raptis says. "This last time… she would basically squat the day of chemo. She would wake up early and do her miles on the treadmill before going to radiation. I think fitness really saved her life. So I wanted to do something not only for her but for everyone around."

Aneva features personal training, group classes, lifting, boxing, and even a retractable rooftop turf training area.

FOX 5's Ines Rosales and Ryan Kristafer tried it out for themselves with trainers Hendrik & Gregory James.

After your workout, you can indulge and relax at the rooftop spa with a sauna, and hot and cold plunge pools.

Aneva is located: 24-09 41st Ave, Queens, NY 11101