e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418445571" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" Barneys New York evaluating restructuring options class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418445571.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418445571");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418445571-418445544"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/Barneys-new-york-ap-wnyw_1563298296600_7526163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/Barneys-new-york-ap-wnyw_1563298296600_7526163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/Barneys-new-york-ap-wnyw_1563298296600_7526163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/Barneys-new-york-ap-wnyw_1563298296600_7526163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/Barneys-new-york-ap-wnyw_1563298296600_7526163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pedestrians pass Barneys New York department store Monday, Oct. 28, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Pedestrians pass Barneys New York department store Monday, Oct. 28, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418445571-418445544" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/Barneys-new-york-ap-wnyw_1563298296600_7526163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/Barneys-new-york-ap-wnyw_1563298296600_7526163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/Barneys-new-york-ap-wnyw_1563298296600_7526163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/Barneys-new-york-ap-wnyw_1563298296600_7526163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/Barneys-new-york-ap-wnyw_1563298296600_7526163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pedestrians pass Barneys New York department store Monday, Oct. 28, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Pedestrians pass Barneys New York department store Monday, Oct. 28, 2013, in New York. NEW YORK (AP) - Barneys New York may soon join the ever lengthening list of retail stores seeking protection in bankruptcy.

The luxury clothing company, faced with high rents and a shifting consumer landscape, is evaluating options that may include a bankruptcy, according to a source close to the matter who asked to remain anonymous because the discussions are confidential. The company has nearly a dozen locations, mostly in the swankier districts in cities like Boston, Beverly Hills, California, and New York.

High-rent retailers like Barneys now compete with online luxury players like Net- a-Porter and the RealReal.com, which don't have need to maintain flagship stores.

Reuters first reported that Barneys was evaluating bankruptcy options. upstate casino takes first bets" data-articleId="418476735" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/AP_RIVERS_CASINO_SPORTS_BETTING_071619_1563305617340_7526465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/AP_RIVERS_CASINO_SPORTS_BETTING_071619_1563305617340_7526465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/AP_RIVERS_CASINO_SPORTS_BETTING_071619_1563305617340_7526465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/AP_RIVERS_CASINO_SPORTS_BETTING_071619_1563305617340_7526465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/16/AP_RIVERS_CASINO_SPORTS_BETTING_071619_1563305617340_7526465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Employees at Rivers Casino and Resort prepare for the opening of its sports betting lounge in Schenectady, N.Y., July 16, 2019. (AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Legal sports betting begins in New York; upstate casino takes first bets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Klepper, AP </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New York joined the growing list of states allowing wagering on sports after an upstate casino cut the ribbon on a new betting lounge Tuesday and took its first bet — $20 on the Seattle Mariners.</p><p>The state's entry comes more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the ban that had restricted sports betting outside of Nevada. Gambling officials and casino executives in New York are eager to catch up to New Jersey, where gamblers have placed more than $3 billion worth of sports bets in the first full year since wagering became legal in that state.</p><p>"Right now, Jersey is cleaning our clock when it comes to sports betting," said state Assemblyman Gary Pretlow, D-Westchester County, who placed the inaugural bet Tuesday morning at Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady. "We're a little bit behind."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/doordash-fires-delivery-driver-who-allegedly-ate-customer-s-barbecue-ribs-food-had-bite-marks" title="DoorDash fires delivery driver who allegedly ate customer's barbecue ribs, food had bite marks" data-articleId="418467713" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/CHRIS%20PAYTON_door%20dash%20ribs%202_071619_1563302661481.png_7526259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/CHRIS%20PAYTON_door%20dash%20ribs%202_071619_1563302661481.png_7526259_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/CHRIS%20PAYTON_door%20dash%20ribs%202_071619_1563302661481.png_7526259_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/CHRIS%20PAYTON_door%20dash%20ribs%202_071619_1563302661481.png_7526259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/CHRIS%20PAYTON_door%20dash%20ribs%202_071619_1563302661481.png_7526259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&ldquo;I guess she just pulls over to the side of the road and just decides to have herself a little snack before she delivers,&quot; Payton told Fox 43. (Chris Payton)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DoorDash fires delivery driver who allegedly ate customer's barbecue ribs, food had bite marks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man in Pennsylvania is accusing his delivery driver of speeding off with a bellyful of barbecue.</p><p>Chris Payton, of York County, claims he ordered six ribs from a local barbecue restaurant via DoorDash, only to discover that the driver had helped herself to two of the ribs, and some waffle fries, before dropping them off.</p><p>“I guess she just pulls over to the side of the road and just decides to have herself a little snack before she delivers," Payton told Fox 43 .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/exclusive-tour-of-the-american-dream-mega-mall" title="Exclusive tour of the American Dream mega-mall" data-articleId="418189163" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Go_inside_American_Dream_0_7522794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Go_inside_American_Dream_0_7522794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Go_inside_American_Dream_0_7522794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Go_inside_American_Dream_0_7522794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Go_inside_American_Dream_0_7522794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rosanna Scotto takes a tour of the entertainment and shopping complex as it comes to life." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Exclusive tour of the American Dream mega-mall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ROSANNA SCOTTO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:05AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 01:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The 'American Dream' mega-mall will soon become a reality.</p><p>After more than 15 years of starts and stops, the mall and entertainment space at the Meadowlands formerly known as Xanadu is scheduled to open to the public in October.</p><p>Good Day New York 's Rosanna Scotto got an exclusive tour inside the new American Dream with owner Don Ghermezian.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 