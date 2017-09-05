CVS sets up mobile pharmacy, pop-ups to serve Texas flood victims

- CVS Pharmacy announced Tuesday that it is deploying emergency resources to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

A mobile pharmacy unit has been set up outside the NRG Center in Houston, where evacuees are now able to pick up prescriptions, purchase over-the-counter medications and receive recommended vaccines. The mobile pharmacy is open daily from 8 am to 8 pm.

In addition, CVS is working to help those displaced by Harvey by opening pop-up pharmacies at emergency shelters in Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. These pop-up pharmacies offer the chance for pharmacists and pharmacy staff to council patients and help deliver prescriptions from nearby pharmacies.

Through this arrangement, CVS Pharmacy will be able to fill a one-time "emergency"

prescription, up to a 30-day supply, for shelter residents who are displaced or without their medication.



Earlier this week, the CVS Health Foundation announced a $200,000 donation for relief and recovery efforts, including $50,000 each to the Greater Houston Community Foundation and the American Red Cross as well as $25,000 to the Salvation Army to help the victims. The foundation is also matching donations by their colleagues up to $25,000.

CVS Health has also donated more than $90,000 worth products for personal hygiene, clean up and over-the-counter items to area shelters.