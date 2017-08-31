Irma strengthens to Category 2 hurricane

- Tropical Storm Irma strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

The storm still poses no threat to land but is moving west-northwest at 10 miles per hour and is still more than 3,000 miles away from Florida, west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Irma is forecast to become a major hurricane by tonight, according to the National Hurricane Center and a Category 4 east of the Leeward Islands by next week.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but meteorologists are watching Irma closely.

