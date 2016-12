The Fox 5 Weather Team blog Weather The Fox 5 Weather Team blog This is a blog by the Fox 5 weather team.

- Thursday: mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a passing shower late in the day. High: 44 low: 36.

Friday: breezy with sunny skies. High: 46 low: 33.

Saturday: partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High: 47 low: 35.

Sunday: partly sunny. High: 46 low: 38.

Monday: mostly cloudy. High: 50 low: 38.