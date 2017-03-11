Blizzard watch in effect for most of the area

- A blizzard watch is now in effect for late Monday night through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, the blizzard watch includes local areas including New York City, Long Island, Southern Westchester, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties.

The National Weather Service said snow and strong winds will cause hazardous travel and potential for power outages with potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations.

Residents in the affected area are cautioned to prepare for the blizzard.