Yankees and Red Sox to play on artificial turf London

By RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer

Posted May 21 2019 02:28PM EDT when they meet in London next month: They will play on artificial turf for the first time in more than 2,200 games over a century.</p><p>Major League Baseball has access to Olympic Stadium for 21 days before the games on June 29 and 30, the sport's first regular-season contests in Europe, and just five days after to clear out. The league concluded there was not enough time to install real grass.</p><p>Starting June 6, gravel will be placed over the covering protecting West Ham's grass soccer pitch and the running track that is a legacy from the 2012 Olympics. The artificial turf baseball field, similar to modern surfaces used by a few big league clubs, will be installed atop that.</p><p>"It's the first Yankees-Red Sox game out of the country, so why not a lot of firsts?" New York pitcher CC Sabathia said. "I think it will be fine."</p><p>Instead, 141,913 square feet of FieldTurf Vertex will be transported by truck starting June 4 from the company's plant in Auchel, France, a little over 150 miles (240 kilometers) to a storage facility outside London, according to Murray Cook, the sport's field consultant.</p><p>Clay for the pitcher's mound and home plate area comes from DuraEdge in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania. Turface Athletics near Chicago provides the soil conditioner, while mound tamps, infield drags and nail drags are from Beacon Athletics in Middleton, Wisconsin. The U.S. materials, including 345 tons of dirt in 18 40-foot containers, left Port Elizabeth, New Jersey, during the third week of April and arrived on May 18 at Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, about 95 miles (150 kilometers) from London. Fence padding was manufactured at Covermaster outside Toronto and shipped from Montreal.</p><p>"We looked really hard at doing a natural grass system," Cook said. "We're going with a synthetic system and it helps us a couple ways. It's a little more sustainable, because we're going back next year. If we went with a natural grass system, we'd have to bulldoze it all up, throw it away and then buy it again, build it all up, throw it away again."</p><p>Only three of the 30 major league teams play on artificial surfaces - Toronto, Tampa Bay and Arizona. Rogers Centre in Toronto and Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, have never had grass. Arizona switched this season from grass to turf, as will Texas when its new ballpark opens next spring.</p><p>Olympic Stadium, like the regular ballparks, will have full dirt infields rather than the square dirt patches popular during artificial turf's height - there was a high of 10 synthetic fields in the major leagues from 1977-78 and again from 1982-94.</p><p>"I'm assuming it's like Toronto's or Tampa's, so it shouldn't be an issue," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.</p><p>Toronto has played on AstroTurf 3D Xtreme since 2016 and Tampa Bay on Shaw Sports Turf since 2017. Arizona switched from grass to Shaw Sports B1K this year, and Texas will use Shaw Sports Turf when it moves into new Globe Life Field next year.</p><p>"If we had never played on turf, it would be different, but we've played on turf," Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts said.</p><p>New York and Boston have played 2,196 times, with four more games at Yankee Stadium for May 30 to June 2. New York holds a 1,191-991 edge with 14 ties, plus a 12-11 advantage in postseason matchups.</p><p>Boston is the home team for both games in London, but the Yankees and Red Sox will both wear their white home uniforms. When the Yankees last played overseas in an opening-two game series at the Tokyo Dome in 2004, New York wore home pinstripes and the Devil Rays road grays, even though Tampa Bay was the home team and batted last.</p><p>Foul poles, a batter's eye, a backstop and fencing will be erected, along with two dugouts - Red Sox on the first base side and the Yankees on third. Temporary clubhouses will be built on the warmup track under the stands - the soccer locker rooms are too small - along with batting cages. Because holes cannot be made in the running track, weights will secure the fences, similar to what was installed when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Diamondbacks played in 2014 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia.</p><p>Cook helped convert The Oval, a London cricket ground opened in 1845, for games between Boston and New York Mets minor leaguers in October 1993 - the first of two was rained out.</p><p>Olympic Stadium also will be the site of major league games in 2020 - a series between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals is the leading candidate.</p><p>"This way we've got a synthetic turf system that's got two games on this year, two games on it next year and then the commissioner can do what he wants to do with the system, whether he wants to have another event somewhere, sell it or donate it or whatever they want to do," Cook said.</p><p>Field dimensions will be 330 feet down each foul line, but just 385 feet to center with a 16-foot wall.</p><p>"We've done all the home run trajectory studies," Cook said. WWE star Ashley Massaro died by hanging: TMZ

By FOX 5 NY STAFF

Posted May 21 2019 01:47PM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 01:59PM EDT

The death of a former WWE star in her home on Long Island was ruled a suicide by hanging, according to TMZ Sports.

Ashley Massaro, 39, died on May 16 of 'non-criminal causes,' said Suffolk County Police.

In her last post to Twitter, Massaro wrote about answering fan mail. "Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx🤘🏼🖤"

Bobby Cox released from hospital, transferred to rehab facility

By Ken Rodriguez, FOX 5 Sports

Posted May 20 2019 09:59PM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 10:55AM EDT

FOX 5 Sports has learned that legendary Braves manager, Bobby Cox was released from Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Monday, and is transitioning to a local rehab facility. Cox suffered a stroke in early April and has experienced a troublesome recovery since that time. According to sources he has much more work ahead of him- but is gaining more strength, speech, and mobility each day.

Cox, who turns 78 Tuesday, is the fourth-winningest manager in MLB history, leading the Braves to 15 postseason appearances in 21 years at the helm.

The team won 14 straight division titles and captured a World Series crown in 1995 under Cox's leadership. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 and is a member of the Braves Hall of Fame.

Report: Ric Flair recovering after surgery

By FOX 5 News

Posted May 20 2019 05:15PM EDT
Updated May 20 2019 07:10PM EDT

Wrestling legend Ric Flair underwent a successful surgery Monday, his wife told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Ric Flair was resting comfortably Monday afternoon after a successful procedure. Studio on September 18, 2006 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WWE star Ashley Massaro died by hanging: TMZ</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 01:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 01:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The death of a former WWE star in her home on Long Island was ruled a suicide by hanging, according to TMZ Sports .</p><p>Ashley Massaro, 39, died on May 16 of 'non-criminal causes,' said Suffolk County Police.</p><p>In her last post to Twitter, Massaro wrote about answering fan mail. "Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx🤘🏼🖤"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bobby-cox-released-from-hospital-transferred-to-rehab-facility" title="Bobby Cox released from hospital, transferred to rehab facility" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Former_Braves_skipper_released_from_hosp_0_7296152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Former_Braves_skipper_released_from_hosp_0_7296152_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Former_Braves_skipper_released_from_hosp_0_7296152_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Former_Braves_skipper_released_from_hosp_0_7296152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Former_Braves_skipper_released_from_hosp_0_7296152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Braves skipper released from hospital" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bobby Cox released from hospital, transferred to rehab facility</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Rodriguez</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 09:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 5 Sports has learned that legendary Braves manager, Bobby Cox was released from Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Monday, and is transitioning to a local rehab facility. Cox suffered a stroke in early April and has experienced a troublesome recovery since that time. According to sources he has much more work ahead of him- but is gaining more strength, speech, and mobility each day. </p><p>Cox, who turns 78 Tuesday, is the fourth-winningest manager in MLB history, leading the Braves to 15 postseason appearances in 21 years at the helm.</p><p>The team won 14 straight division titles and captured a World Series crown in 1995 under Cox's leadership. (Midland County Sheriff’s Office)" title="KTBC deputy hit by train_1558470518313.jpg-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas deputy vehicle hit by train, flipped over</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/high-school-valedictorian-earns-more-than-3m-in-scholarships-amid-homelessness-loss-of-father"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tupac Mosley, 17, graduated Sunday from Raleigh Egypt High School, after achieving a 4.3 GPA. He was also accepted to more than 40 schools. (Photo Credit: Shelby County Schools)" title="GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>High school valedictorian earns more than $3M in scholarships amid homelessness, loss of father</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/illinois-zoo-forced-to-euthanize-flamingo-after-child-throws-rock-into-enclosure"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Flamingos stand in their enclosure. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/midland-deputy-vehicle-hit-by-train-flipped-over" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;quot&#x3b;The&#x20;deputy&#x20;was&#x20;responding&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;call&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;infant&#x20;having&#x20;breathing&#x20;issues&#x20;when&#x20;the&#x20;accident&#x20;happened&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Midland&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Texas deputy vehicle hit by train, flipped over</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texting-while-crossing-street-ban" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x20;file&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New York senator puts brakes on ban on texting while crossing street</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/high-school-valedictorian-earns-more-than-3m-in-scholarships-amid-homelessness-loss-of-father" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tupac&#x20;Mosley&#x2c;&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;graduated&#x20;Sunday&#x20;from&#x20;Raleigh&#x20;Egypt&#x20;High&#x20;School&#x2c;&#x20;after&#x20;achieving&#x20;a&#x20;4&#x2e;3&#x20;GPA&#x2e;&#x20;He&#x20;was&#x20;also&#x20;accepted&#x20;to&#x20;more&#x20;than&#x20;40&#x20;schools&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Shelby&#x20;County&#x20;Schools&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>High school valedictorian earns more than $3M in scholarships amid homelessness, loss of father</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/illinois-zoo-forced-to-euthanize-flamingo-after-child-throws-rock-into-enclosure" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;Flamingos&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;stand&#x20;in&#x20;their&#x20;enclosure&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dan&#x20;Kitwood&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois zoo forced to euthanize flamingo after child throws rock into enclosure</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More 