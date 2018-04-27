Report: Cowboys TE Jason Witten retiring after 15 seasons

Dallas Cowboys TE Jason Witten plans to retire after 15 years playing in the NFL, according to an ESPN report.

Witten is reportedly headed to the Monday Night Football broadcast booth, ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen said on Friday. Mortensen said Witten will meet with owner Jerry Jones on Friday before making his decision official.

Witten was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft after a college career at Tennessee. He’s made 11 Pro Bowls and was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2012.

Witten would retire as the franchise leader in receiving yards (12,448), receptions (1,152) and most consecutive games played (235).

Witten would be replacing Jon Gruden as an analyst in the MNF booth. Gruden returned to coaching in the offseason.