No cash accepted for tickets, concessions at Atlanta stadium fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=No cash accepted for tickets, concessions at Atlanta stadium&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports/no-cash-at-atlanta-stadium" data-title="No cash accepted for tickets, concessions at Atlanta stadium" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports/no-cash-at-atlanta-stadium" addthis:title="No cash accepted for tickets, concessions at Atlanta stadium"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-392847636.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-392847636");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-392847636-387294991"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/MERCEDES_1549228938580_6712279_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/MERCEDES_1549228938580_6712279_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/MERCEDES_1549228938580_6712279_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/MERCEDES_1549228938580_6712279_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/MERCEDES_1549228938580_6712279_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-392847636-387294991" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/MERCEDES_1549228938580_6712279_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/MERCEDES_1549228938580_6712279_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/MERCEDES_1549228938580_6712279_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/MERCEDES_1549228938580_6712279_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, Posted Mar 04 2019 09:23AM EST

ATLANTA (AP) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium is moving away from cash transactions for all events, including Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United games.

The move to full cashless purchases begins with the MLS Atlanta United game against Cincinnati on Friday.

All ticket purchases, concessions and merchandise must be purchased with credit cards or mobile payment. As an option, fans can use cash to purchase debit cards at new ATM machines and use the debit cards for purchases.

The stadium is the nation's first professional facility to become completely cash-free.

Steve Cannon, CEO of Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank's AMB Group, says the new system of purchases will be faster and more cost efficient. The stadium's "fan friendly" prices on some items will be reduced by 50 cents, with hot dogs $1.50 instead of $2.

Cannon says their research shows fans for both teams are ready for the move. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>World Cup 2019 Coverage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>World Cup 2019 Coverage</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/documentary-tells-story-of-south-bronx-harlem-pioneer-referees" title="Documentary tells story of South Bronx, Harlem pioneer referees" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Documentary_shines_light_on_South_BX__Ha_0_7350696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Documentary_shines_light_on_South_BX__Ha_0_7350696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Documentary_shines_light_on_South_BX__Ha_0_7350696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Documentary_shines_light_on_South_BX__Ha_0_7350696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Documentary_shines_light_on_South_BX__Ha_0_7350696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Local news, weather and sports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Documentary tells story of South Bronx, Harlem pioneer referees</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer X. Williams </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 01:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 01:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In the 1960s a group of men in the South Bronx and Harlem created a non-profit organization to train members of the community to become certified basketball referees.</p><p>The ultimate goal of SUBOA (Sports United Benevolence Official Association) was to promote equality in officiating.</p><p>Their story is now being told in the documentary, 'SUBOA: Making the Call.'</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/womens-world-cup-basics-for-people-who-dont-watch-soccer" title="Women's World Cup basics for people who don't watch soccer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/uswnt%20celebrate_1559610960900.jpg_7349119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/uswnt%20celebrate_1559610960900.jpg_7349119_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/uswnt%20celebrate_1559610960900.jpg_7349119_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/uswnt%20celebrate_1559610960900.jpg_7349119_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/uswnt%20celebrate_1559610960900.jpg_7349119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A total of 24 teams qualified for the final tournament by competing in qualifying matches, and the host country automatically qualifies." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Women's World Cup basics for people who don't watch soccer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 08:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women's National Team, ranked No. 1 globally, will try to defend its title in soccer's premier tournament, which begins Friday in Paris.</p><p>If you don't watch soccer but want to get in the spirit, here are some basics to know before you cheer on the Americans:</p><p>What is the World Cup?</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/phony-parking-placards-arrests"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Phony_parking_placards_0_7352088_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Phony_parking_placards_0_20190605003513"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DOI: 8 people busted for using phony parking placards</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/8th-hill-new-mediterranean-restaurant"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Mediterranean_restaurant_opens_in_famous_0_7352056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mediterranean_restaurant_opens_in_famous_0_20190604235054"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Mediterranean restaurant finally opens in former Isabella's space</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/american-couple-dies-of-unknown-illness-while-vacationing-in-fiji"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="David and Michelle Paul are shown in an undated photo. (Photo credit: Tracey Calanog)" title="ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>American couple dies of unknown illness while vacationing in Fiji</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/8th-hill-new-mediterranean-restaurant" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Mediterranean_restaurant_opens_in_famous_0_7352056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Mediterranean_restaurant_opens_in_famous_0_7352056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Mediterranean_restaurant_opens_in_famous_0_7352056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Mediterranean_restaurant_opens_in_famous_0_7352056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/Mediterranean_restaurant_opens_in_famous_0_7352056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Mediterranean restaurant finally opens in former Isabella's space</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/american-couple-dies-of-unknown-illness-while-vacationing-in-fiji" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/ugc_traceycalanogcoupleimg_060419_1559688665556_7351954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="David&#x20;and&#x20;Michelle&#x20;Paul&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Tracey&#x20;Calanog&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>American couple dies of unknown illness while vacationing in Fiji</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/aircraft-crashes-into-house" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/SKYFOX_DANBURY_GLIDER_CRASH_3_060419_1559690795202_7352046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/SKYFOX_DANBURY_GLIDER_CRASH_3_060419_1559690795202_7352046_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/SKYFOX_DANBURY_GLIDER_CRASH_3_060419_1559690795202_7352046_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/SKYFOX_DANBURY_GLIDER_CRASH_3_060419_1559690795202_7352046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/04/SKYFOX_DANBURY_GLIDER_CRASH_3_060419_1559690795202_7352046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Glider crashes into house in Connecticut</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/your-favorite-chipotle-burrito-might-soon-be-more-expensive-due-to-mexico-tariffs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/CHIPOTLE%20-%20File%2C%20GETTY_1559684153890.jpg_7351686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/CHIPOTLE%20-%20File%2C%20GETTY_1559684153890.jpg_7351686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/CHIPOTLE%20-%20File%2C%20GETTY_1559684153890.jpg_7351686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/CHIPOTLE%20-%20File%2C%20GETTY_1559684153890.jpg_7351686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/CHIPOTLE%20-%20File%2C%20GETTY_1559684153890.jpg_7351686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Food&#x20;is&#x20;served&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Chipotle&#x20;restaurant&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/long-island">Long Island</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-york-state">New York</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC 