Meet Fordham soccer coach Carlo Acquista Meet Fordham soccer coach Carlo Acquista type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428242212.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428242212");f.find("li   10 2019 07:09PM  By Tina Cervasio
Posted Sep 10 2019 07:10PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 10 2019 07:09PM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 07:11PM EDT   /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428242212" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Soccer. Italian food. Queens, New York. These three elements bond the Acquista Family. </p><p>In January, Carlo Acquista, the second oldest of the five Acquista brothers, was named, Head Coach of Fordham Men's Soccer. </p><p>"I'm really excited for the challenge," says Acquista, sitting in his family's restaurant, Acquista Trattoria on Union Turnpike in Queens. </p><p>A Westbury New York native, Carlo was a member of the 1996 St John's Men's Soccer National Championship Team.</p><p>Reminiscing about that season, Acquista says, "It was fantastic. Best experience possible. As a freshman, you just want to play a little bit and get some minutes and grow into your role. I was fortunate enough to play in a good amount of games and star a lot of games."</p><p>In our conversation over Sicilian wine, olives and caprese salad, I ask Acquista what made him want to go into coaching? <br> "My time at St John's." He immediately answers, saying "I've always wanted to be in sports, especially soccer, obviously. It's my love and my passion, but St. John's helped me develop." </p><p>Carlo's had a successful coaching career, winning over 62-percent of his games at Adelphi over eleven seasons. And in 2018 he worked a scout for the New York Red Bulls. And yet Carlo is the one Acquista brother out of five, that does not wore at the family restaurant, Acquista Trattoria, just across the street from St. John's University, where their authentic Italian dishes are inspired by their father' Rosario's Sicilian roots. </p><p>Acquista explains, "Alessandro's our chef. Alessandro went to school, culinary school. He spent some time in Italy. My brother Joe, my oldest brother, is the general manager of the restaurant. My brother Paulo, who's Alessandro's twin, he was actually in soccer to begin with … he's been our director of operations and business development. And then there's Fabio. Fabio, our youngest brother, has learned from the best and the worst of us, you know? And he's developed into a very good manager himself."</p><p>Carlo's father, Rosario Acquista and his mother, Maria, known as "mama Tiramisu" were both born in Sicily, coming to the States as teenagers, and raising their five boys on pasta and soccer. <br> "And as soon as my kids were born, in the crib, you put the soccer ball. That's all they had. And they started playing soccer," says Rosario from behind the bar in his restaurant. </p><p>Rosario has always been in the food business, and when a building was up for sale across the street from the Campus of St. John's... Carlo had a suggestion. </p><p>Rosario says, "We come in, we bought the pizzeria and we started from there. And St. John's, I mean … everyone comes here. (Legendary St. John's Men's Basketball Coach) Lou Carnesseca's 90th Birthday was over here (pointing to a table.) … At Acquista Trattoria."</p><p>Over 18 years, Acquista Trattoria has become a hot spot for all of St. John's Athletics. <br> In August, Fordham played at St. John's in a preseason game. Yes, the Rams ate their pregame meal at the trattoria. Next season, Acquista will get to face his Alma Matter in a regular season game, thanks to his former St. John's soccer coach, David Masur, who is still at the helm of the Red Storm Soccer team. </p><p>"For me, just for coach to add us to the schedule, is massive," exclaims Carlo.</p><p>As Rosario delivers fresh spaghetti, meatballs, and basil to the table where Carlo talks about his career and family … everyone raises a glass of Sicilian wine saying, "Salute! (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball dies at age 27</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 05:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 05:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball, who played college football at Florida after recovering from brain surgery, has died at age 27.</p><p>Ball's sister, Natalie Ball Myricks, released a statement announcing her brother's passing early Tuesday. Ball's agency, the Sports & Entertainment Group in Washington, D.C., confirmed his death to The Associated Press.</p><p>Ball's death came nearly a year after he suffered a brain aneurysm and was placed in a medically induced coma at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. In late July, the Ball family announced that the Georgia native was out of the coma but was a quadriplegic.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/tigers-minor-leaguer-chace-numata-saves-5-lives-with-donated-organs" title="Tigers minor leaguer Chace Numata saves 5 lives with donated organs" data-articleId="428232580" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Tigers_minor_leaguer_Chace_Numata_saves__0_7649477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Tigers_minor_leaguer_Chace_Numata_saves__0_7649477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Tigers_minor_leaguer_Chace_Numata_saves__0_7649477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Tigers_minor_leaguer_Chace_Numata_saves__0_7649477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Tigers_minor_leaguer_Chace_Numata_saves__0_7649477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Detroit Tigers minor leaguer Chase Numata has saved five lives with his donated organs after dying last week following an accident." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tigers minor leaguer Chace Numata saves 5 lives with donated organs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 04:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 05:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's not often you get a chance to help the world after you've left it.</p><p>Detroit Tigers minor leaguer Chace Numata has saved five lives with his donated organs after dying last week following a tragic accident. </p><p>Numata, catcher for the Double-A Lake Erie SeaWolves, was hospitalized after a skateboarding accident Friday morning . He died from his injuries Sept. 2. UPMC says he was able to give his heart, liver, pancreas and both kidneys to save five lives.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/california-closer-to-letting-college-athletes-make-money-draymond-green-lebron-james-lend-support" title="California closer to letting college athletes make money; Draymond Green, LeBron James lend support" data-articleId="428167627" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20ATHLETE%20SPONSORSHIP_00.00.00.27_1568127267375.png_7648906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20ATHLETE%20SPONSORSHIP_00.00.00.27_1568127267375.png_7648906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20ATHLETE%20SPONSORSHIP_00.00.00.27_1568127267375.png_7648906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20ATHLETE%20SPONSORSHIP_00.00.00.27_1568127267375.png_7648906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/T%20ATHLETE%20SPONSORSHIP_00.00.00.27_1568127267375.png_7648906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE ART - Football players from UC Berkeley and Stanford University play at Cal.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>California closer to letting college athletes make money; Draymond Green, LeBron James lend support</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 10:45AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 10:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The California Assembly has passed legislation to let college athletes make money, setting up a confrontation with the NCAA that could jeopardize the athletic futures of programs at USC, UCLA and Stanford.</p><p>The bill would let college athletes hire agents and be paid for the use of their name, image or likeness. And it would stop universities and the NCAA from banning athletes who take the money. Universities oppose the bill, and the NCAA has warned the bill could mean California universities would be ineligible for national championships.</p><p>Everyone is California- call your politicians and tell them to support SB 206! This law is a GAME CHANGER. College athletes can responsibly get paid for what they do and the billions they create.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-to-commemorate-9_11-as-its-aftermath-extends-and-evolves"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/9-11%20memorial_1568157481677.jpg_7649800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - The annual Tribute in Light, marking the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center is tested in lower Manhattan. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)" title="9-11 memorial_1568157481677.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/meet-fordham-soccer-coach-carlo-acquista"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Carlo_Acquista_is_the_new_Fordham_soccer_0_7649689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Carlo_Acquista_is_the_new_Fordham_soccer_0_20190910230900"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Meet Fordham soccer coach Carlo Acquista</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retired-fdny-firefighter-reflects-on-911"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Former_firefighter_a_9_11_guest_speaker_0_7649782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Former_firefighter_a_9_11_guest_speaker_0_20190910225551"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Retired FDNY firefighter reflects on 9/11</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cuomo-signs-9-11-related-bill-requiring-public-schools-to-hold-moment-of-silence"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/GettyImages-1032396902%20THUMB_1568142457669.jpg_7649328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A lady cries beside plates on which the names of 9/11 victims were inscribed around the North Pool at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York, the United States, Sept. 11, 2018. (Photo by Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images)" title="1032396902_1568142457669-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gov. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-to-commemorate-9_11-as-its-aftermath-extends-and-evolves" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/9-11%20memorial_1568157481677.jpg_7649800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/9-11%20memorial_1568157481677.jpg_7649800_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/9-11%20memorial_1568157481677.jpg_7649800_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/9-11%20memorial_1568157481677.jpg_7649800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/9-11%20memorial_1568157481677.jpg_7649800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;The&#x20;annual&#x20;Tribute&#x20;in&#x20;Light&#x2c;&#x20;marking&#x20;the&#x20;18th&#x20;anniversary&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;9&#x2f;11&#x20;attacks&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;World&#x20;Trade&#x20;Center&#x20;is&#x20;tested&#x20;in&#x20;lower&#x20;Manhattan&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Gary&#x20;Hershorn&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/meet-fordham-soccer-coach-carlo-acquista" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Carlo_Acquista_is_the_new_Fordham_soccer_0_7649689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Carlo_Acquista_is_the_new_Fordham_soccer_0_7649689_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Carlo_Acquista_is_the_new_Fordham_soccer_0_7649689_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Carlo_Acquista_is_the_new_Fordham_soccer_0_7649689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Carlo_Acquista_is_the_new_Fordham_soccer_0_7649689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Meet Fordham soccer coach Carlo Acquista</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retired-fdny-firefighter-reflects-on-911" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Former_firefighter_a_9_11_guest_speaker_0_7649782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Former_firefighter_a_9_11_guest_speaker_0_7649782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Former_firefighter_a_9_11_guest_speaker_0_7649782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Former_firefighter_a_9_11_guest_speaker_0_7649782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Former_firefighter_a_9_11_guest_speaker_0_7649782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Retired FDNY firefighter reflects on 9/11</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cuomo-signs-9-11-related-bill-requiring-public-schools-to-hold-moment-of-silence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/GettyImages-1032396902%20THUMB_1568142457669.jpg_7649328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/GettyImages-1032396902%20THUMB_1568142457669.jpg_7649328_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/GettyImages-1032396902%20THUMB_1568142457669.jpg_7649328_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/GettyImages-1032396902%20THUMB_1568142457669.jpg_7649328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/GettyImages-1032396902%20THUMB_1568142457669.jpg_7649328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;lady&#x20;cries&#x20;beside&#x20;plates&#x20;on&#x20;which&#x20;the&#x20;names&#x20;of&#x20;9&#x2f;11&#x20;victims&#x20;were&#x20;inscribed&#x20;around&#x20;the&#x20;North&#x20;Pool&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;National&#x20;September&#x20;11&#x20;Memorial&#x20;and&#x20;Museum&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x2c;&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;11&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Xinhua&#x2f;Wang&#x20;Ying&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. Cuomo signs 9/11-related bill requiring public schools to hold moment of silence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/100-foot-wave-during-dorian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian%20satellite942%20mondaypm_1567475289762.jpg_7633280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian%20satellite942%20mondaypm_1567475289762.jpg_7633280_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian%20satellite942%20mondaypm_1567475289762.jpg_7633280_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian%20satellite942%20mondaypm_1567475289762.jpg_7633280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian%20satellite942%20mondaypm_1567475289762.jpg_7633280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>100-foot wave recorded off the coast of Newfoundland during Dorian</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 